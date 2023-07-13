MPPSC Prelims Result 2023 Released At mppsc.mp.gov.in; Steps To Download

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC released the MPPSC State Service Prelims Result 2023 yesterday 12 July 2023. Candidates who appeared for the State Preliminary Examination 2023 can check and download their results from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MP State Prelims Exam 2023 was conducted on 21 May 2023 in two shifts- the first paper was General Studies from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and the second paper was General Aptitude Test from 02:15 PM to 04:15 PM. The MPPSC prelims exam was conducted at 52 district headquarters of the state.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 457 vacancies. A total of 10351 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main examination. They are ready for the next round- the Mains exam and the students who qualify for the Mains will be eligible for the interview round.