CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Soon: Check Details on cuet.nta.nic.in; Know Dates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Common University Entrance Test, CUET PG 2023 answer key very soon for concerned candidates. The CUET PG answer key release date and time are not announced yet by the exam-conducting body so candidates should stay alert. They must keep a close eye on the official site - cuet.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding the key. The NTA will declare the CUET PG results 2023 after the answer key.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check and download the CUET PG 2023 answer key. It is important to note that the CUET PG answer key can be downloaded only from the official site - cuet.nta.nic.in. After downloading the key, one must go through the details stated on it properly.