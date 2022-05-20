CUET PG 2022 Application Process Underway: Know How To Apply, Other Details

CUET PG 2022 registrations begin on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially began the application process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2022 on Thursday, 19 May 2022. The CUET PG 2022 application form is now available on the official websites, cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the CUET PG 2022 can do so via these websites. It may be noted that the application process for the entrance examination only takes place online.
Those who are interested in registering themselves should keep a close eye on the official websites for all the latest updates and details. Candidates should also note that the last date to register for the CUET PG 2022 is 18 June 2022 at 11:50 pm. No online applications will be entertained after the mentioned deadline.
As per the latest updates, the CUET PG 2022 will be held in the last week of July 2022. If there are any changes in the dates, candidates will be informed about it through the official websites, cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
The CUET PG 2022 is a computer-based test and to appear for the exam, candidates need to register themselves online on the official website.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to appear for the CUET PG 2022 that is scheduled to be held in the last week of July 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website of CUET, cuet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Enter all the personal details such as name, gender, contact number, etc.
Step 3: Fill out the CUET PG 2022 application form correctly and provide details such as name, gender, contact number, etc.
Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the required documents such as photographs, signatures, etc.
Step 5: Pay the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit the CUET PG 2022 application form.
Step 7: Download the form from the website and take a printout.
