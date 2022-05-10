CUET 2022: Registration Extended to 22 May, Know the Steps to Register

The National Testing Agency extended the last date for registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The date has been shifted to 22 May 2022.

Earlier the last day of submission of applications was on Friday, 6 May. NTA will open a seven-day correction window for the the candidates from 25 May 2022. The candidates who have completed their registration and have paid the fees can make the correction in their application.