CUET 2022: Registration Extended to 22 May, Know the Steps to Register
Follow the steps given here to register for the CUET 2022 till 22 May.
The National Testing Agency extended the last date for registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022). The date has been shifted to 22 May 2022.
Earlier the last day of submission of applications was on Friday, 6 May. NTA will open a seven-day correction window for the the candidates from 25 May 2022. The candidates who have completed their registration and have paid the fees can make the correction in their application.
The CUET exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes to the country's central institutions. The examination also helps in postgraduate admissions. The entrance test is scheduled be conducted in the first week of July 2022. The detailed timetable has not been released.
CUET 2022: Application Fee
The application fee for the General/Un-Reserved category is Rs 650 while for the General-EWS/OBCNCL, the fees is Rs 600 and Rs 550 for the SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender.
CUET 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in
On the homepage, click on CUET 2022 registration link
Fill in the required login details and submit
Fill in the application form and pay the required application fees
Download and take a print out for future use
