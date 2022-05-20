WBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 To Be Released Soon on Official Website, Steps Here
Follow the steps given below to download the marksheet for WBSE Madhyamik Result 2022.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is all set to release the result of Madhyamik (10th) this week or next week. Candidates should know that it is a tentative information and no official announcement has been made yet.
Once the results are released, students can check it on the official website at www.wbresults.nic.in. As per the reports, Madhyamik Result 2022 is expected to be out in May 2022.
The West Bengal board organised class 10 exams in March 2022. In this article, we will know which steps to follow to check and download the results.
WBSE Madhyamik 10th Examination 2022
The WBBSE had conducted the Madhyamik exams for 2022 from 7 March to 16 March. As per the statistics, nearly 6,21,931 female and 4,96,890 male candidates had applied for this year's WBSE Madhyamik 10th examination.
After the conclusion of exams, WBSE class 10 students are waiting for the result date. It expected that the WBBSE will declare the 10th result 2022 on or before last week of May 2022.
WBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022: Passing Marks
Candidates who appeared for the Madhyamik 10th exams 2022 will be able to check the results on the official websites, wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE class 10 result 2022 will also be available on a mobile app and via SMS.
The mark sheets will be given to the students from their respective schools immediately after the release of the results. A candidate will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject to pass the WBSE Madhyamik exams 2022.
WBSE Madhyamik Results 2022: How To Check
Visit the official website of WBBSE at www.wbresults.nic.in.
Search and look at the notice board.
Click on the link that reads 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022'.
Enter your 11-digit roll number and date of birth for login.
Submit and the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen.
Download the PDF of the Madhyamik Marksheet 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.