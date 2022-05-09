KCET 2022: Last Date of Application extended Till 12 May
Follow the steps below to apply for KCET 2022 exam and know the date of admit card release.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the application deadline for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), KCET 2022. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply on the website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea between the dates- 8 May to 12 May 2022.
Earlier, the last date to apply for KCET 2022 was 5 May 2022 but now the application window will close on 12 May.
According to KEA, the schedule for correction window will be announced soon. The candidates will be able to edit their application and make corrections if need be.
KCET is a state level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional courses, which also includes Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka.
KCET 2022: Steps to Apply
Visit the website at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on UG CET under the admission section.
After registration, you will be able to generate login credentials.
After login, fill the application form and pay the required fee.
Carry a hardcopy of the form for future use.
KCET admit card is expected to be released on 30 May 2022 at 11 am.
The exam will be conducted from 16 June to 17 June 2022 and the Kannada language test will be held on 18 June 2022.
