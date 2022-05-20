Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 To Release in Third Week of June, Check Details

Karnataka Pre University Examination (PUE) Board has completed the PUC II Examinations 2022 successfully. It is important to note that the examinations were conducted from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022. The Education Minister of Karnataka, BC Nagesh has formally informed that the evaluation work for the examination is scheduled to begin next week. Thus, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 are expected to release by the third week of June 2022 as per the latest updates.

It is to be noted that over seven lakh candidates have reportedly appeared for the PUC Exams 2022. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2022 were held in offline mode. Initially, the exams were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as per the latest updates, the evaluation process is set to begin soon and the results will also release.