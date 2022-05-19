CTET July 2022 Notification: Release Date, Application Form Date, and Exam Date
CTET July 2022 Notification: The release date has not been announced by CBSE.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022. It is to be noted that the CTET 2022 is held twice a year and the notification that is going to release will be for July 2022.
The CBSE has not announced the exact date for CTET notification as of yet. However, there are certain speculations and rumours around it.
As per the latest information, the CTET July 2022 notification is expected to release by 20 May 2022. Candidates who are interested to sit for CTET July 2022 have to wait for CBSE to officially announce the notification release date. The notification will release on the official website so the candidates are requested to keep checking.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the CTET July 2022 notification is ctet.nic.in. The website contains all the latest details and updates so the candidates interested can take a look.
The CTET 2022 July notification release date will also be revealed on the website. So the candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know more details about the exam.
All the details will be available on ctet.nic.in for the candidates to access easily and stay updated. Once the notification releases, candidates will get to know about the exam date and registration process as well.
CTET 2022 July Notification: How To Check
Let's take a look at a few steps to check the CTET 2022 July notification once it is officially released on the website by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE):
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test: ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the CTET 2022 July Notification link available on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: Check all the important information on the notification such as exam date, application dates and other details.
Step 4: Download the CTET 2022 July notification from the website.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same so that you can refer to it whenever required.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.