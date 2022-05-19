CTET July 2022 Notification: Release Date, Application Form Date, and Exam Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to release the official notification for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2022. It is to be noted that the CTET 2022 is held twice a year and the notification that is going to release will be for July 2022.

The CBSE has not announced the exact date for CTET notification as of yet. However, there are certain speculations and rumours around it.

As per the latest information, the CTET July 2022 notification is expected to release by 20 May 2022. Candidates who are interested to sit for CTET July 2022 have to wait for CBSE to officially announce the notification release date. The notification will release on the official website so the candidates are requested to keep checking.