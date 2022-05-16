3 Months Not Enough To Prepare for NEET-UG, Extend Exam Date by a Month

NEET-UG aspirants demand postponement of the exam.
(Illustration: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET-UG) is to be held on 17 July this year. However, aspirants like me want the exam date to be deferred as the scheduled date was released merely three months ago.
Apart from less time given for preparation, another problem is, according to the new pattern, the students will also have to appear for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) to get into a central university, which is scheduled in the second and third week of July. So, you tell us, which exam should we focus on more?
The syllabus is too much. We need a lot of practice and we have too little time. We are not asking for too much but it would be very helpful for us if NEET-UG gets deferred.
