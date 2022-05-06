CUET Application Window Open Till May 22: What You Need to Know Before Applying

The entrance test which is being held for the first time this academic year will comprise three sections.
The last date for applying for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been changed from 6 May to 22 May. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released a on 5 May stating that the application window will be open for longer.
The entrance test which is being held for the first time this academic year, will comprise three sections: language section, domain-specific subjects and a general test.
How can candidates apply?
Students can apply on the official website . Students can then click on the 'Register' option, fill in a valid email id, phone number and other details. They will be asked to submit the necessary documents as prescribed by the NTA. They can then pay the application fees in online mode, submit and take a printout of the application form for future references.
When will the entrance test be held?
The entrance test will be held in the first or second weeks of July but the dates have not been announced as yet.
What are the fees for the test?
General-unreserved category students have to pay Rs 650 to sit for the exam. Students in the General-EWS or OBC-NCL category have to pay Rs 600 to sit for an exam within the country. Students in the SC, ST, PwBD or third gender categories pay Rs 550 for the test.
Any student who opts to appear for the test outside the country, will have to pay Rs 3,000 for the test.
Where will the entrance test be held?
The entrance test will be held in 547 centres within the country and 13 cities outside the country. Students can opt for any of the cities.
The admit cards can also be downloaded from the website later on. The centre, date and timing will be indicated on the admit card.
What is the mode and pattern of testing?
The test will be computer-based and students will be given multiple choice questions.
What are the guidelines for applicants who have already applied?
The NTA said in its notice that some courses were dropped by universities due to unavoidable circumstances. Hence, all those who have already applied were advised to revisit the website of the university or institute where they want admission and then confirm whether the courses that they want are still on offer.
Then they have been asked to revisit the mapping of courses on the CUET website and reconfirm that the tests opted by them in their application form are in conformity with the tests that they are required to apply for.
In case the candidate has to make changes arising out of such circumstances, they can make amendments under the ‘Tests’ option. The editing feature is applicable only on this field.
Read more about CUET here or visit the official website for more details.
