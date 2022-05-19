ADVERTISEMENT
CUET-PG Admissions To Begin in the Last Week of July, Applications Open Today
Application forms will be available on the National Testing Agency (NTA) site, said UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.
The Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) will be held in the last week of July, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Twitter.
He added that the application forms would be available on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website from Thursday, 19 May.
The application window will be open till 18 June.
The test will be conducted for 42 central and participating universities for the coming academic session. The programme details will be available on websites of the participating central and other universities.
The forms can be found on the official CUET website. The entrance will be a computer-based test.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Published:
Edited By :Dhritiman Ganguly
