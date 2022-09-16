CUET: Delhi University To Prepare Merit Lists Using ‘Normalised Scores’

"The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences," the university said.

"The candidate must select as many programmes he or she wishes to and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme+college combinations. Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates. It is advisable that the candidate must fill the CSAS (UG)-2022 form with utmost care," it added.