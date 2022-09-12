Delhi HC Quashes St Stephen's Plea, Directs It To Follow DU's Admission Process

"Aided minority institutions must follow the norms and procedure of the said university. Protection under Article 30 (1) can be extended to the extent that it allows minority institutions to sub-classify the reservation accorded to minority community," the bench said.

This judgment comes in response to a petition by a law student, named Konika Poddar, and St Stephen's College with regard to the legality of the admission process of students against unreserved non-minority seats for undergraduate programmes.

In her plea, Poddar had urged the court to direct the college to take admission for unreserved seats only on the basis of marks obtained in the CUET.