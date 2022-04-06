What Are Delhi University’s Subject-Specific Requirements for CUET?

Delhi University announced its admission policy regarding CUET.
Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh launched DU's admission policy for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), according to a report by The Indian Express.
He said that since DU is moving away from the earlier system of cut-off-based admissions, colleges would be given 30% additional students according to their seats, in case of withdrawals or dropouts.
Candidates have to sit for a maximum of six subjects, including one language. Section 1, which will test the candidates' language skills, is divided into two parts: 1A and 1B.
Section 1A consists of 13 subjects: Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, and Odia.
Section 1B consists of 19 subjects: French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese.
The 27 domain subjects include Accountancy/Book Keeping, Biology/ Biological Studies/ Biotechnology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science/ Informatics Practices, Economics/ Business Economics, Engineering Graphics, Entrepreneurship, Geography, History, Home Science, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Teaching Aptitude, Knowledge Tradition–Practices India, Legal Studies, Mass Media/ Mass Communication, Anthropology, Fine Arts/ Visual Arts (Sculpture/ Painting), Performing Arts, Sanskrit, Commercial Arts, Mathematics, Physical Education/ NCC, Physics, and Agriculture.
It will be compulsory for candidates to appear in at least one language from both the parts, for admissions to the university.
The second section has two parts and comprises 27 domain-specific topics. Students have to attempt at least 3 of these subjects for admissions to all subjects
The third section which will be based on general knowledge is only mandatory for BA students. Candidates will have to appear in any one language from one section and any three subjects from the other sections.
For students applying for Economics courses, mathematics is mandatory. Their merit will be calculated based on mathematics, a chosen language, and any two subjects.
Those applying for language courses at DU will have to choose a particular language in the test or take a test in any other language. However, those students who appeared for the particular language they are applying for will be given preference.
Students applying through sports or extra-curricular activities quota will appear for performance-based tests in addition to the entrance. Their score will be calculated based on 25 percent CUET and 75 percent of the performance-based test.
