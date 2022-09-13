CUET-UG Result 2022: Date, Time, Direct Link, Admission, and Other Details Here
CUET-UG Result 2022 will be declared on or before 15 September 2022, says UGC Chairman.
NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to declare the CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate) Result 2022 anytime soon. According to an official announcement released by the UGC Chairman, the CUET-UG Result will be declared on 15 September 2022 or may be earlier. Once released, students can check results from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Although, the CUET-UG results might be announced officially latest by 15 September, the exact date and time has not been issued by the concerned authorities yet.
The CUET-UG Provisional Answer Key 2022 has already been issued by NTA. It is likely that NTA will release the final answer key along with the result. Candidates may also expect the release of CUET-UG final and qualifying marks on or before 15 September. Therefore, it is advised that they should keep visiting the official website regularly for latest updates.
CUET-UG Result 2022: Important Details
Following are some of the important details that candidates must know about the CUET-UG 2022.
In the debut CUET-UG 2022 exam conducted by NTA, more than 14 lakh candidates participated all over the country.
The CUET-UG 2022 exam results are likely to be announced on or before 15 September 2022. Once the results are out, NTA will release qualifying scores, the admission process, list of colleges accepting CUET-UG scores, and all other important information on cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Candidates must note down that mere CUET-UG scores won't make them eligible for admission to different colleges/universities. JNU and Delhi University and other colleges will release merit lists and accordingly candidates will get admissions.
Besides the official website,cuet.samarth.ac.in, candidates can also check their CUET-UG 2022 scores from ntaresults.nic.in.
CUET-UG provisional answer key has already been issued. Candidates were supposed to raise objections till 10 September 2022. The objection window is now closed. It is likely that the CUET-UG final answer key will be released soon along with the result.
