Delhi University Admission Portal Launched: How & Where to Apply?

On 12 September, the Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh launched the admission portal for DU, called CSAS-2022 (Common Seat Allocation System). The portal closes on 3 October.

This is the first time that the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will decide who gains admission in DU, instead of cut-off lists.

Here’s all you need to know about applying for undergraduate courses in DU-affiliated colleges: