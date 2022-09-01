DU to Launch CSAS 2022 Portal Soon: Check Undergraduate Admission Process Here
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: The CSAS portal 2022 will be active soon for the candidates.
The Delhi University is expected to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal to fill up the applications for admission in the undergraduate courses "very soon". The DU Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, officially confirmed this information on Wednesday, 31 August. The university is taking admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. The CSAS portal will be launched so that the undergraduate admission process is completed smoothly for all the aspirants.
The CUET UG 2022 debut edition officially concluded on Tuesday, 30 August. Initially, all phases of the CUET UG 2022 were set to end on 20 August. However, with the delay in the CUET UG exams, the launch of the CSAS portal has been delayed too.
As per official details, the launch of the CSAS portal is in progress.
CSAS 2022 Portal to Launch Soon: DU UG Admission Process Details
Admissions through the CSAS portal will include three phases, which are mentioned below for the DU UG aspirants:
Phase 1: Candidates will have to submit the CSAS 2022 application form within the deadline.
Phase 2: They have to select the programmes and fill their preferences in the form online.
Phase 3: Candidates have to complete the seat allocation and admission process.
The candidates will need their CUET 2022 score, which would have been declared by then, in the second phase of the DU admission process through the CSAS portal.
In the third phase, seats will be allocated to the candidates through a merit list. Candidates should keep their documents and certificates ready before the CSAS 2022 application process begins for DU admissions.
Approximately 14.9 lakh candidates had registered for the CUET 2022. Keep an eye out to know when the CSAS 2022 portal will be launched by the university.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.