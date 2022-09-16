CUET UG | How Will Admissions Take Place? What Are Normalised Marks?

After a long wait for students, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate results were announced at around 5:30 am on Friday, 16 September.

Students can see their percentile as well as their normalised scores on the scorecards. Students can check https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ or https://nta.ac.in/.

A total of 86 universities participated in the CUET this year, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in six phases from 15 July to 30 August, with a total of 14,90,000 candidates having registered for the examination.

But how are the admissions going to take place? How have the results been calculated? Which are the participating universities? Here’s what we know.