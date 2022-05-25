CUET 2022 Application Correction To Begin Today: Check Last Date, Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to formally open the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 today, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam and want to make changes to the application form can do so via the official website.

