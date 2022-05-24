AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022 Released on Website, Know How To Download

Hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET, were officially released online on Monday, 23 May 2022. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website. The steps to download the AP POLYCET hall tickets 2022 are simple so the candidates can easily download them from the site. The official website that the students need to visit to download the AP POLYCET Admit Cards 2022 is polycet.ap.nic.in.

The website also contains other important details and updates about the entrance exam so the candidates are requested to take a look. The exam date is also mentioned on the website polycet.ap.nic.in so the candidates can stay updated. It is important for the registered candidates to know all the details before they appear for the AP POLYCET 2022.