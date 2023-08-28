CTET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Soon: Check ctet.nic.in; Latest Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 provisional answer key soon for interested candidates. According to the latest official details, the CTET provisional answer key 2023 will be released on the official website -ctet.nic.in. Candidates must download the provisional key from the website as soon as the link is activated and calculate their probable scores. It is important to check the latest announcements on the official site.

The exam-conducting body will notify the candidates as soon as the CTET 2023 provisional answer key is declared. They must keep a close eye on the official website - ctet.nic.in to find the CTET provisional key link. Applicants who appeared for the eligibility test on the scheduled dates are requested to stay alert and read the latest official announcements.