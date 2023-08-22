CTET Answer Key 2023 To Release Soon: Check ctet.nic.in; Know How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to declare the CTET answer key 2023 soon for all interested candidates who are waiting for it. As per the latest official details, the CTET answer key will be announced on the official website – ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the website for all the latest updates. One should note the details.

