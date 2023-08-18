The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has rescheduled the exam dates for ICAI CA Foundation December session 2023. Candidates who registered for the exam can check the revised schedule on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
The CA foundation examination was scheduled for 24, 26, 28, and 30 December 2023 but now it has been rescheduled for December 31, January 2, 4 and 6.
The official notice reads, “In continuation of the Institute Announcement No. 13-CA(EXMAS)/ November-December/2023 dated 05th July 2023 with the schedule of November/December 2023 Examinations for Final, Intermediate, Foundation and PQC courses. It may be noted that due to unavoidable circumstances the CA Foundation Examinations will now be held on 31st December 2023, 2nd , 4 th & 6th January 2024 in place of 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th December 2023.”
The other important details like Announcement No. 13-CA (Exams)/November - December/2023 dated July 5, 2023 shall remain same. There will be no change in Intermediate, Final and PQC Examinations scheduled from 1 to 17 November 2023.
The Intermediate exam for course Group 1 is scheduled to be held on November 2, 4, 6 and 8 and that for Group II is scheduled for November 10, 13, 15 and 17. The final course Group I examination will be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7 and exams for Group II will be conducted on November 9, 11, 14 and 16.
The international taxation- assessment test will be held on 9 and 11 November 2023, the Insurance and Risk Management Technical examination for Modules I to IV will be held on 9, 11, 14, and 16 November 2023. Candidates can get more details on the official website of ICAI.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)