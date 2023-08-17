JEECUP 2023: UP JEE Polytechnic Result Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP has released UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 can check their scorecards on the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Council has activated two servers for the results on the official website. The JEECUP 2023 examination was conducted on 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 August. Candidates appeared for the UPJEE examination in three shifts- the first shift was from 8 am to 10:30 am the second shift was from 12 PM to 2:30 pm and the third shift was from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

The JEECUP 2023 answer key was released on 10 August and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 11 August.