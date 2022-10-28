CAT Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Official Website; Know Latest Details Here

CAT Admit Card 2022 can be downloaded from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore has officially declared the Common Admission Test, CAT Admit Card 2022 on the website for interested candidates. The admit card is available for downloading on the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates gearing up to appear for the admission test are requested to check and download the admit card soon from the website. They can go through the latest updates available on the official website to stay informed.
Candidates must check the details on the CAT Admit Card 2022 carefully to see if there are any mistakes. The admit card is an important document that every candidate should carry on the examination day. Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates on the website - iimcat.ac.in. The IIM Bangalore updates every detail on the website for the students.
It is important to note that the admit card is available online only. Candidates must download the CAT 2022 Admit Card and keep a hard copy of the same with themselves.
According to the official details, the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on 27 November. The admission test is set to be divided into three sessions.
The CAT Admit Card 2022 is released recently by IIM Bangalore. Interested candidates must go through the details on it to avoid any confusion later on.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the CAT Admit Card 2022 online:
Visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the login window available on the homepage.
Enter your User ID and Password correctly to log in to your portal.
Once you enter your details, the admit card will appear on your screen.
Check the slot on the admit card and other important details.
Download the hall ticket from the website and take a better look at it.
You can take a printout of the admit card and keep it with you safely.
