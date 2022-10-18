IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 To Be Out by 27 October at iimcat.ac.in, Exam on 27 Nov

There have been reports that the the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is all set to release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on 27 October at 5 PM.

Candidates who had registered or applied for the CAT 2022 can check and download the CAT admit card 2022 from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their CAT login ID and password to download CAT admit card till the last date.

Candidates who had successfully submitted the CAT 2022 application will be eligible to get access to the CAT admit card. It is compulsory for the candidates to carry the IIM CAT admit card along with a valid proof of ID card at the exam hall; they might not be allowed to sit for the exam otherwise.

IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT entrance test on 27 November in computer-based mode.