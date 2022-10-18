IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 To Be Out by 27 October at iimcat.ac.in, Exam on 27 Nov
Registered candidates can check and download the IIM CAT 2022 admit card at iimcat.ac.in.
There have been reports that the the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, is all set to release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on 27 October at 5 PM.
Candidates who had registered or applied for the CAT 2022 can check and download the CAT admit card 2022 from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their CAT login ID and password to download CAT admit card till the last date.
Candidates who had successfully submitted the CAT 2022 application will be eligible to get access to the CAT admit card. It is compulsory for the candidates to carry the IIM CAT admit card along with a valid proof of ID card at the exam hall; they might not be allowed to sit for the exam otherwise.
IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT entrance test on 27 November in computer-based mode.
IIM CAT 2022 Exam: Important Dates
CAT Admit Card: 27 October 2022
Last date to download CAT admit card: 27 November 2022
CAT Exam: 27 November 2022 (Sunday)
How To Download IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card?
Candidates can download the MBA CAT admit card only online. Here are the steps to download CAT 2022 admit card:
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link of 'Registered Candidate Login'.
A new window will appear for login.
You will have to enter your CAT login ID and password.
The CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a printout for future use as well.
After downloading the IIM CAT admit card, candidates must go through all the details on the admit card carefully. The CAT admit card will have the following information – candidate's name, application number, date of birth, photograph, signature, test centre and its address, CAT exam date and day, and exam shift and timing. In case of any issues, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority for help.
