CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon: Last Date Here; Check iimcat.ac.in for Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will officially close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process soon. As per the latest official details available on the website, the CAT 2022 Registration is set to officially end on 21 September. Interested candidates can apply for the CAT 2022 on the official website till the last date. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the admission test is iimcat.ac.in. The registration deadline is extended.

The CAT 2022 Registration official notification mentions that the application deadline is extended till 5 pm on 21 September. Interested candidates can take a look at the official notification on iimcat.ac.in. It is important to note that the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is taking place online. Candidates should apply for the admission test soon.