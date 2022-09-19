CAT 2022 Registration Ends Soon: Last Date Here; Check iimcat.ac.in for Details

CAT 2022 registration is going to end soon.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will officially close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process soon. As per the latest official details available on the website, the CAT 2022 Registration is set to officially end on 21 September. Interested candidates can apply for the CAT 2022 on the official website till the last date. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the admission test is iimcat.ac.in. The registration deadline is extended.
The CAT 2022 Registration official notification mentions that the application deadline is extended till 5 pm on 21 September. Interested candidates can take a look at the official notification on iimcat.ac.in. It is important to note that the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is taking place online. Candidates should apply for the admission test soon.
Candidates can choose up to six test cities in order of preference in the CAT 2022 Registration form. They will get to know about the application fee and eligibility criteria on the website.
Everyone must finish the CAT 2022 Registration within the deadline and pay the application fees on time if they are interested to appear for the exam in 2022.
The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be officially conducted on 27 November. The exam is divided into three sessions and each session will be of two hours.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the CAT 2022 Registration online:
Go to the website – iimcat.ac.in
Click on the CAT 2022 Registration option
Key in your user ID and password details correctly
Now, fill out the registration form without any mistakes
Pay the required application fee online
Tap on submit to confirm the registration process
Download the confirmation page as proof
Keep checking the official website – iimcat.ac.in for more details on the CAT 2022, once the registration process is over.