CMAT 2023 Registration Ends Today: Apply on cmat.nta.nic.in; Know the Dates Here

CMAT 2023 registration deadline is scheduled to end on Monday, 13 March 2023.
The extended application window for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 is scheduled to be closed today, Monday, 13 March 2023, for all candidates. It is important to note that the CMAT 2023 registration submission deadline was 6 March but the National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the last date later. Candidates have time till Monday and can apply for the admission test on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. One must finish the process soon.
Candidates who have still not completed the CMAT 2023 registration have time till 5 pm on 13 March, to apply for the exam. All the latest details and essential updates regarding the CMAT 2023 are stated on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in for candidates to check and stay updated with the latest information. All candidates should stay alert after registering.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will inform the candidates about the important exam dates and details via the website. Candidates have to keep a close eye on the site after the registrations are over to know the latest announcements.
As per the latest official details available as of now, the CMAT 2023 exam fee can be paid till 11:50 pm today, Monday, 13 March, online. However, the registration forms have to be submitted by 5 pm.
It is important to note that according to the revised schedule, the CMAT 2023 application form correction window will be active from 14 March to 16 March. Candidates can make edits to the form on the mentioned dates.
Let's take a look at the simple steps that candidates should follow to complete the CMAT 2023 registration on Monday:
Visit the website - cmat.nta.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states CMAT 2023 registration on the homepage.
Register yourself and use the details to access the form.
Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
Cross-check all the details and proceed to make the application payment.
Click on submit once you are done.
Download the form for your reference.
