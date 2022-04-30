NTA CMAT 2022 Result Released: Check the CMAT Results

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on CMAT 2022 result link Enter you application number, date of birth, and security pin to login CMAT 2022 results will be displayed on the screen Check the results and download it for future use

NTA score is not the same as the percentage marks obtained in CMAT. Students’ raw scores are converted to NTA score using this formula:

NTA score = 100 X {(No. of candidates appeared from your session with raw score equal to less than your score) ÷ (Total number of candidates appeared in your session)}.

Since the CMAT results are out, participating institutions will release their respective cut-off marks. Students can apply separately to different institutions for admission. Students who have qualified the exam will have to appear for further admission rounds – Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). The final CMAT result will be announced after the admission process is completed.