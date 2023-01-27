CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12 Soon; Check cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit cards will be declared soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The CBSE Classes 10 and 12 students are eagerly waiting for the board exam admit cards to be released. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card soon on their official website. Once the admit cards are released, students of classes 10 and 12 can download their respective hall tickets from the website – cbse.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must keep a close eye on the website.
It is important to note that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card for classes 10 and 12 is an important document. One must download it as soon as it is released on the official website – cbse.gov.in. All the details and important announcements about the hall tickets will be available on the aforementioned website for students.
According to the latest official details available as of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam dates for classes 10 and 12. Candidates must take a look at the exam dates if they haven't already.
Students will get enough time to check and download their respective admit cards from the website. They have to carry the hall tickets to the exam centre.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card online:
Visit the website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in
Click on the "Main Website" option on the home page and the main page will display on your screen
Tap on the CBSE Class 10 or 12 admit cards link on the home page
Now, enter your credentials to access your admit card
The admit card page will display on your screen
Check the mentioned details on the hall ticket carefully
Download the admit card from the website and take a hard copy of the same for future use
