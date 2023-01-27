Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12 Soon; Check cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12 Soon; Check cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on 15 February 2023.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit cards will be declared soon on the website.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit cards will be declared soon on the website.</p></div>

The CBSE Classes 10 and 12 students are eagerly waiting for the board exam admit cards to be released. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card soon on their official website. Once the admit cards are released, students of classes 10 and 12 can download their respective hall tickets from the website – cbse.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must keep a close eye on the website.

It is important to note that the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card for classes 10 and 12 is an important document. One must download it as soon as it is released on the official website – cbse.gov.in. All the details and important announcements about the hall tickets will be available on the aforementioned website for students.

Also ReadCBSE Board Exams 2023 Roll Numbers To Be Out Soon: Check cbse.gov.in for Details
Everyone should note that the board has not announced any official admit card date or time yet. However, it is likely that the CBSE board exam admit card link will be activated soon on the website.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Important Details

According to the latest official details available as of now, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam dates for classes 10 and 12. Candidates must take a look at the exam dates if they haven't already.

As per the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the exams for classes 10 and 12 will formally begin on 15 February 2023. The CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card will be released before the exams begin.

Students will get enough time to check and download their respective admit cards from the website. They have to carry the hall tickets to the exam centre.

Also ReadNEET MDS 2023 Application Starts: Check nbe.edu.in; Know the Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the CBSE Board Exam 2023 admit card online:

  • Visit the website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in

  • Click on the "Main Website" option on the home page and the main page will display on your screen

  • Tap on the CBSE Class 10 or 12 admit cards link on the home page

  • Now, enter your credentials to access your admit card

  • The admit card page will display on your screen

  • Check the mentioned details on the hall ticket carefully

  • Download the admit card from the website and take a hard copy of the same for future use

Also ReadJEE Main Admit Card 2023 Release Date Soon: Exam Begins Tomorrow - Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT