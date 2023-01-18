CBSE Board Exams 2023 Roll Numbers To Be Out Soon: Check cbse.gov.in for Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to begin the CBSE Board Exams 2023 on 15 February for Classes 10 and 12. It is important to note that the practical exams for Class 12 and internal evaluation for Class 10 have already started in affiliated schools across India. The board roll number list has also been shared with the schools. One should note that the CBSE Board Exams 2023 roll numbers or admit cards will be released on cbse.gov.in.

According to the latest details, the CBSE Board Exams 2023 roll numbers will be available on two websites - cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. It is expected to be declared by the last week of January. As of now, we do not have any particular release date for the roll numbers so interested candidates must be alert.