CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Is 13 September: Know How To Apply; Details Here

The CAT 2023 registration portal will formally close in September.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Management (Lucknow) is set to conduct the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the admission test this year are requested to complete the registration process on time. As per the latest official details, the CAT 2023 registration last date is 13 September, 5 pm. Everyone should complete the application steps on the official website –iimcat.ac.in.
Candidates are requested to complete the CAT 2023 registration well in advance to avoid confusion or problems later on. The eligibility criteria and application steps are mentioned on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. One should go through the details carefully before completing the CAT registration for this year. It is important to stay alert and go through the latest details available online about the admission test.
The admission test application process is taking place online only. Everyone should remember carefully that the online application portal will be closed after the deadline so one should complete the steps soon. You should keep your documents ready while filling out the form.
According to the official details announced by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, the CAT 2023 exam is set to be conducted on 26 November, for all registered candidates.
It is important to note that the CAT 2023 will be held in approximately 155 cities. Candidates can select up to six preferred cities for their exam venue.
Let's take a look at the method you should know to complete the CAT 2023 registration online by 13 September (5 pm):
Visit the site – iimcat.ac.in.
Find the activated CAT registration link on the home page.
Provide your personal details to create a login ID. Now, enter the registered details to open the registration form.
Fill out the CAT form correctly and upload scanned copies of the asked documents.
Tap on submit after verifying the details and paying the registration fee.
Download a copy of the form.
