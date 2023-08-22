IBPS CRP Registration 2023 Last Date Extended for PO, MT & SO Posts; Details

IBPS CRP PO, MT, and SO Recruitment 2023 last date extended till 28 August. Details here
(Photo: iStock)
IBPS Common Recruitment Process 2023 Registration Last Date for PO, MT, and SO Extended Till 28 August: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date of registration for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) and Specialist Officer (CRP SO 2023) posts from 21 August to 28 August 2023.
Candidates who wish to apply for the IBPS CRP Exams 2023 for PO and SO Posts must visit the official website, ibps.in. Applicants must note down that the earlier deadline for IBPS CRP PO, SO Recruitment 2023 was 21 August.
Approximately, 1,864 vacancies will be filled under the ongoing IBPS PO, MT, SO Recruitment Drive 2023. Candidates belonging to general categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while as the SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 175.
The IBPS PO, MT, SO exam date and admit card release date has not been announced by the concerned authorities yet. However, it is likely that the call letter will be out in the month of September, and the examination may be conducted in October.
Direct Link To Apply for IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023
Visit the official website, ibps.in.
Click on the direct link for "Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII)."
Click on 'New Registration' if not registered already.
Now go to the login page and enter the login details like registration number, password, and security card. Hit the submit option.
Your IBPS CRP PO/MT and SO application form will open on the screen.
Enter all the required details carefully.
Upload the necessary documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the application form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
