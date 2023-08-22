IBPS CRP Registration 2023 Last Date Extended for PO, MT & SO Posts; Details

Approximately, 1,864 vacancies will be filled under the ongoing IBPS PO, MT, SO Recruitment Drive 2023. Candidates belonging to general categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while as the SC, ST, and PwD candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 175.

The IBPS PO, MT, SO exam date and admit card release date has not been announced by the concerned authorities yet. However, it is likely that the call letter will be out in the month of September, and the examination may be conducted in October.

