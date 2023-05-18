BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Time: How To Download Matric HSC Results, Details

The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is getting ready to declare the BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 on Thursday, 18 May, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the Odisha Matric results are set to be released at 10 am on Thursday. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download their Class 10 results on time. The results will be available on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in.

Candidates are patiently waiting for the BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 to release on Thursday. They want to check their Odisha Matric results and see if they have qualified for the exam. All the latest details from the exam-conducting body are available on the website – bseodisha.nic.in. Concerned candidates should take a look at the latest official announcements online.