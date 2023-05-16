HBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Check Steps to Download Here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the HBSE 10th board results 2023 today, 16 May 2023 at around 4 PM. Earlier the results were expected with the HBSE 12th results 2023 that were released yesterday at around 3 PM.

Candidates who appeared for HBSE 10th exams can go through their scores on the official website – bseh.org.in. They can also download the scorecard for future use.

The HBSE board results 2023 link for Classes 10 will be activated online first. Candidates must check their scores and personal details printed on the result carefully. Check the steps below to download the HBSE 10th result 2023.