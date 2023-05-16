GSEB SSC, HSC Results 2023 Date and Time: Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Result Soon

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GSEB is most likely to release the Gujarat Board 10th Result and GSEB 12th General Result 2023 soon.

As per reports, the GSEB SSC and HSC Results 2023 are expected to be declared this week. After the Gujarat Result is declared, students can check and download the results from the official website at gseb.org.

GSEB has already declared the Gujarat 12th Science Result on May 2, 2023. The total pass percentage was recorded at 65.58 percent for the Gujarat HSC Science Result. The overall pass percentage for Group A was 72.27 percent and Group B was 61.71 percent.

Students would need to enter their seat number to check their Gujarat Board Result.