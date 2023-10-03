Bihar STET Result to Release Today, 3 October: Check bsebstet.com; Details Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, Tuesday, 3 October, for concerned candidates. You can download the Bihar STET result once declared from the official website - bsebstet.com. One should watch the official website closely to know the exact result date, time, and other announcements. You must stay alert to download the STET result 2023 on time from the site.

As of now, the Bihar STET result will be released at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, 3 October, by the board. Candidates should note the result date and time before the link is activated online. You can read the latest announcements about the result on the homepage of the website - bsebstet.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam must download their results on time.