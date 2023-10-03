Bihar STET Result to Release Today, 3 October: Check bsebstet.com; Details Here

Bihar STET Result 2023 will be released on Tuesday, 3 October on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, Tuesday, 3 October, for concerned candidates. You can download the Bihar STET result once declared from the official website - bsebstet.com. One should watch the official website closely to know the exact result date, time, and other announcements. You must stay alert to download the STET result 2023 on time from the site.
As of now, the Bihar STET result will be released at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, 3 October, by the board. Candidates should note the result date and time before the link is activated online. You can read the latest announcements about the result on the homepage of the website - bsebstet.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam must download their results on time.
Concerned candidates are requested to keep their login details ready before checking the Bihar STET results online. You will not be allowed to download the result from the website without providing the registered details.
According to the latest details, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the STET 2023 exam from 4 September to 15 September, across the state for all registered candidates.
Now, candidates are patiently waiting for the Bihar STET results to be released so they can go through the scores. You have to keep updating the website to know the details about the result.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Bihar STET result 2023 online:
Visit the website - bsebstet.com.
Click on the link that states "Bihar STET 2023 Result" on the homepage.
A new page will open on your device.
Key in the asked credentials and click on submit.
The Bihar STET result will be displayed on your screen.
Download the result from the site after checking the scores.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)