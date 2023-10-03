RPSC RAS 2023 Answer Key for Prelims Exam Released; Raise Objection by 4 October

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released question papers and the provisional answer key of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary Examination 2023 for concerned candidates. One should note that the RPSC RAS 2023 answer key can be downloaded from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You must carefully review the answer key details carefully and calculate your probable RAS prelims exam score. All the important details are mentioned on the website for interested candidates.

One must download the RPSC RAS 2023 answer key soon from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in after clicking on the active link. The ones who appeared for the RAS prelims exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the answer key and question papers to be released. The answer key declared recently by the RPSC is provisional in nature.