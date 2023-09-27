NATA 2023 Exam 4 Result Declared: Check nata.in; How To Download Results Here

NATA 2023 Exam 4 result is released on the official website for candidates to download it.
(Photo: iStock)
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has formally announced the results of Exam 4 of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture for candidates. One can check and download the NATA 2023 exam 4 result from the official website – nata.in. It is important to check the scores carefully and contact the officials in case of any problems. You can also go through the latest announcements from the CoA on the website and stay updated with the details.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the NATA 2023 exam 4 result to be released so they could go through their scores. Now, they can finally check the NATA 2023 result on the official website – nata.in. Along with the scores, one should also go through the personal details printed on it carefully. You can contact the officials in case you want to know anything.
According to the latest official details, the Council of Architecture (CoA) held the NATA 2023 Exam 4 on 17 September, for all registered candidates. The application process for the exam started on 23 August and went on till 13 September.
You must go through the scores, personal details, and other information on the result carefully. One should also read the latest notification from the exam-conducting body on the website and stay informed.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the NATA 2023 exam 4 result online:
Visit the official website – nata.in to find the result link.
On the home page, tap on the link that reads "NATA 2023 Exam 4 Results" and the login page will display on your screen.
Enter your credentials in the given space and click on submit.
Your NATA exam 4 result will open on the screen.
Go through the scores and other details mentioned in the result.
Download it from the website and save a copy on your device for the future.
