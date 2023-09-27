UPSC NDA & NA Results 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in; Steps To Download Here

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC released the results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 yesterday, 26 September 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the NDA&NA II 2023 results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The commission conducted the UPSC NDA & NA II 2023 examination on September 3 and the authorities released the date of publication of the final results within 15 days of the exam. The candidates' mark sheets will also be posted on the Commission's website and will be available on the website for thirty days after SSB Interviews.
The Commission aims to fill a total of 395 vacancies through this recruitment drive. 370 vacancies are for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and 25 vacancies are for the Naval Academy (NA). Shortlisted candidates will appear before the Services Selection Board for the Intelligence and Personality Test.
How To Check UPSC NDA & NA Results 2023?
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the UPSC NDA & NA result link
the UPSC NDA & NA results will be displayed in pdf format on the screen.
You can check the UPSC NDA & NA results for 2023 carefully
Take a printout of the result 2023 for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)