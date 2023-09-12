ADVERTISEMENT
Bihar STET Admit Card For Remaining Students Issued At bsebstet.com

The Bihar STET Admit Card for the remaining students was issued yesterday on the official website.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has issued admit cards of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test, STET 2023 for the remaining students who hadn't got their admit cards earlier. The admit cards were released yesterday, 11 September 2023 and the candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website at bsebstet.com.

The admit cards will have all the important details like exam center name, date and time, reporting time and gate closing time. The candidates will have to use their user ID and password to login and to download STET admit cards.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates cab contact the board's helpline number at 06122232074 or email at: tetbihar23@gmail.com.

The state-level teacher eligibility test will be conducted on 4 to 14 September 2023 and the exams will be held in two shifts.

How to Download STET Admit Card 2023?

  1. Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.com.

  2. On the homepage, go to the admit card download link.

  3. Enter your user ID and password to login.

  4. You can save and download the admit card.

  5. Take a printout for future use.

Topics:  Bihar STET 

