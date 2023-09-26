SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023: Round 2 Merit List Declared; Details

The Higher Education Department of Odisha has officially declared the SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 today, Tuesday, 26 September. Concerned candidates can download the SAMS Odisha merit list 2023 from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. One must check and download the second provisional merit list and go through the details mentioned in it. Along with the second allotment result, you should go through the latest official announcements on the website for your reference.
The SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 is an important document that concerned candidates should go through. They were patiently waiting for the SAMS Odisha merit list 2023 to be released and now they can finally check the shortlisted candidates on the website, samsodisha.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates have to complete the important admission steps on time to book their seats.
The second seat allotment result is released on the website so that it is easier for candidates to download it. You must go through all the details mentioned on the SAMS Odisha second merit list carefully.
SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 Round 2: Details
As per the latest official details, the SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 is out. Shortlisted candidates must submit the admission fee on time.
You can submit the admission fee online from 26 September, 1 pm to 28 September, 11:45 pm. The online fee submission portal will be closed after the deadline so selected candidates in the SAMS Odisha merit list 2nd selection should complete the process on time.
One can contact the Higher Education Department of Odisha in case of any queries. You can also go through the notification on its website to know the latest details.
Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges from 27 September to 30 September. You should carry your documents and the second merit list while reporting to the college.
SAMS Odisha Merit List 2023 for Round 2: Steps To Download
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the SAMS Odisha merit list 2023 for Round 2 online:
Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.
Tap on the +3 admission option on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen once you tap on the link.
Click on the Phase II merit list link.
Choose your college type, district, college, stream, and subject.
Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)