SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023: Round 2 Merit List Declared; Details

The Higher Education Department of Odisha has officially declared the SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2 today, Tuesday, 26 September. Concerned candidates can download the SAMS Odisha merit list 2023 from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. One must check and download the second provisional merit list and go through the details mentioned in it. Along with the second allotment result, you should go through the latest official announcements on the website for your reference.

