Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result Expected Date; How to Download

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to be released on 18 March, on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is ready to announce the Bihar Board 10th 12th result 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the BSEB 12th result 2023 to release so they can check if they have qualified for the exam. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to know the latest updates about the results and other details.
As per the latest details available online, the Bihar board Class 12th intermediate exam results are likely to be declared on 18 March 2023. Candidates will be notified about the Bihar Board 10th 12th result 2023 release via an official announcement on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are requested to download their respective results as soon as they are declared online.
It is important to note that the exact Bihar Board 12th result date is available online. Candidates have to keep checking the official website for all the latest announcements and updates from the board regarding the Class 10 and Class 12 results.
According to the official details, the BSEB exams for Class 12 formally began on 1 February and went on till 11 February. The papers were conducted in two shifts on all the exam days for candidates.
Now, candidates are patiently waiting for the results to be declared by the board.
Here are the simple steps you have to follow to download the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 online:
Visit the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the BSEB Class 12 result 2023 link on the homepage.
The login page will appear on your screen and you have to enter your details such as roll number and password.
The Bihar Board Class 12 result will display on your screen.
Go through the scores and other details mentioned in the result.
Download the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 from the official site and take a printout of the same.
