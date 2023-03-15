Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result Expected Date; How to Download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is ready to announce the Bihar Board 10th 12th result 2023 soon for interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the BSEB 12th result 2023 to release so they can check if they have qualified for the exam. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to know the latest updates about the results and other details.

As per the latest details available online, the Bihar board Class 12th intermediate exam results are likely to be declared on 18 March 2023. Candidates will be notified about the Bihar Board 10th 12th result 2023 release via an official announcement on the website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students are requested to download their respective results as soon as they are declared online.