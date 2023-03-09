BSEB 10th Result 2023: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Expected to be Out Soon

The students who appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th exams are eagerly waiting for the Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB to release the 10th Result 2023. As per the reports, the BSEB 10th result will be declared anytime soon. The board has not announced any fixed date and time for the declaration of the Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023.

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) for all the latest updates on 10th results. BSEB has already released the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 answer key for which the students can raise objections till 10 March.

This year, BSEB Class 10 examinations were conducted from 14 to 22 February 2023 in two shifts. As per reports, the board has set up a total of 123 and 172 evaluation centers to check the answer sheets for classes 10 and 12.