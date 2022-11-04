'CUET a Second Chance for Those Who Weren't Happy With Board Marks': DU Freshers

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Bhoomika Gupta from Punjab, who's found a seat at Delhi University's Miranda House, tells The Quint, "I performed better in my boards. Had the admissions taken place based on board results, I would have been more relaxed. After CUET exams, and especially after they normalised the score, I got very anxious about making the cut."

She adds, "The admission process was a little anxiety-inducing because there was so much uncertainty. It wasn't possible to have just one option. We had to have backups."

Her new friend – 18-year-old Yushvita Sharma from Jaipur – adds, "The admission process was not very difficult, but it was very time consuming and frustrating... Right from NTA to CUET to DU, the deadlines were never followed."