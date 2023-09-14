AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates Declared: Register on aaccc.gov.in; Details

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has officially released the schedule for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling online. You can check the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 date on the official website – aaccc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 from 26 September. One must complete the application process on time if they want to get selected for the course. Candidates are requested to be alert on the important dates.

You must download a copy of the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule from the official website – aaccc.gov.in to take a better look at the dates. The registration dates, choice-filling process, and seat allotment process are mentioned on the schedule for all interested candidates. You must check the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 date carefully on the site.