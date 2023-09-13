IIM CAT Registration Ends Today At iimcat.ac.in; Details Below

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the online registration window for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023 today, 1 September 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates willing to apply for the B-School entrance test can do so on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will have to register themselves on the website.

As per the exam schedule, IIM Lucknow will issue CAT 2023 admit cards on October 25 while the CAT 2023 exam will be conducted on November 26. The exams will be held in three shifts at 155 test centers across the country.

Candidate willing to appear for the CAT 2023 exam must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. In the case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD), the minimum marks required is 45 per cent.