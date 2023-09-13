NATA 2023 Registration Last Date Today: How to Apply for Exam 4 on nata.in Here

NATA 2023 exam 4 registration's last date is today, Wednesday, 13 September.
The Council of Architecture (COA) is gearing up to close the registration window for the NATA 2023 exam 4 soon. As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the NATA 2023 registration last date for exam 4 is today, Wednesday, 13 September. Interested and eligible candidates who have still not filled out the registration form are requested to visit the official website - nata.in. One must fill out the form by today if they want to sit for the exam.
It is important to note that the NATA 2023 registration window will close on 13 September. To know more about the registration dates and other important details, you must visit the website - nata.in because the notification is available on the homepage. No candidate can sit for the exam without completing the application process on time.
The exam-conducting body has announced all the important dates and details on its website for interested candidates. You must take a look at the NATA exam 4 date as well and prepare accordingly.
As per the official details, the NATA 2023 exam 4 registration last date is today, Wednesday, 13 September, till 8 pm. All the concerned candidates should note that the registration window will close after the mentioned date and time.
Registered candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements from the Council of Architecture (COA) regarding the exam. One must stay alert.
Here is the process you should follow to complete the NATA 2023 exam 4 registration by 13 September:
Visit the nata.in website.
Tap on the active link that states NATA 2023 registration for exam 4.
Register yourself and the application form will open on your screen.
Fill out the details and provide the necessary documents.
Click on submit.
Download a copy of the NATA application form for your reference.
