AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key Out: Here's How To Download It and Raise Objections

AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022 officially released on the website on 1 June 2022.
The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 Answer Key for the recently held exam has officially been released online on 1 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key off the official website and check if there is a problem.
It is important to note that the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key can be accessed via the official website – polycetap.nic.in. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET AP) has released the answer key on the website so that all the candidates can go through it and raise their objections, if they have any, within the stipulated deadline.
Since the answer key is provisional, students can raise their objections against it so that the final answer key is without errors. In case there are any objections to the provisional AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key, candidates can raise them via the official site.
To submit the objections, one has to inform the SBTET AP through email at asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com. Notably, the candidates should raise their objections within the deadline that's been mentioned.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow in order to check and download the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key online:
First, go to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test – polycetap.nic.in.
Click on the link to the AP POLYCET preliminary answer key that will appear on the homepage.
A new PDF will open up on the screen.
Scroll through the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key PDF.
Download the answer key from the website and raise your objections if there are any.
You can also print out the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key for future reference.
