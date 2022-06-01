Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: Check GBSHSE 10th Result on Official Website

Goa Board SSC Result 2022 is announced on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the SSC or Class 10 Result 2022 on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results on the official website. They can also download the result from the website and take a printout of the same for future reference.
Candidates must note that the GBSHSE SSC or Class 10 Result 2022 can be checked on the official website, gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education updates all the latest details regarding the exams and results on the website so that candidates can access them easily.
Candidates are requested to check the details of the result to see if there are any mistakes. It is to be noted that the Goa Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 theory exams were held from 5 April 2022 to 26 April 2022.
Now, the board has finally declared the results of the mentioned exam. All the information is available on the website for the candidates to go through.
Candidates are requested to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Goa Board SSC Result 2022:
Go to the official website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), gbshse.gov.in.
Click on the link that states Goa Board SSC/Class 10 Result 2022 on the homepage of the website.
Enter your login credentials correctly to access the result.
The Goa Board Class 10 Result 2022 will appear on the screen for you to check.
Download the result from the website and take a printout if necessary.
In case of any problem or further information, candidates are requested to check the website, gbshse.gov.in.
