Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: Check GBSHSE 10th Result on Official Website

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the SSC or Class 10 Result 2022 on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results on the official website. They can also download the result from the website and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates must note that the GBSHSE SSC or Class 10 Result 2022 can be checked on the official website, gbshse.gov.in. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education updates all the latest details regarding the exams and results on the website so that candidates can access them easily.